Chandigarh TiECon 2026 spotlights startups transforming business processes with AI
Business
Chandigarh's TiECon 2026 just put the spotlight on startups using AI to shake up how businesses work.
From automating daily tasks to cutting costs and boosting speed, these new tools are making traditional business processes feel pretty outdated.
Startups showcase AI and blockchain solutions
GoHighLevel, co-founded by Varun Vairavan, rolled out a platform that combines more than 15 business tools into one for agencies.
DXG Global, led by Sweety Patyal, showed off AI-powered HR tech that makes global hiring a breeze.
On the productivity side, MaxelTracker tracks employee activities and generates reports using AI, while Antier Solutions's EduBlock Pro uses blockchain to keep exam results tamper-proof, showing how tech is helping both offices and classrooms run smarter.