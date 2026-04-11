Chandigarh TiECon 2026 spotlights startups transforming business processes with AI

Startups showcase AI and blockchain solutions

GoHighLevel, co-founded by Varun Vairavan, rolled out a platform that combines more than 15 business tools into one for agencies.

DXG Global, led by Sweety Patyal, showed off AI-powered HR tech that makes global hiring a breeze.

On the productivity side, MaxelTracker tracks employee activities and generates reports using AI, while Antier Solutions's EduBlock Pro uses blockchain to keep exam results tamper-proof, showing how tech is helping both offices and classrooms run smarter.