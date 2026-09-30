Chandrasekaran firm seeks ₹330cr park, Tata Sons board not informed

Tata Sons says the board didn't need to know, but some governance experts disagree, pointing out that conflicts of interest like this should be shared as per the Tata Code of Conduct.

Adding to the drama, Srinivasan played a big role in getting Chandrasekaran reappointed, a move now questioned by Tata Trusts.

As governance expert Amit Tandon puts it, Amit Tandon, founder and managing director at Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, says, "At the end of the day, it is the Tata board members who are the arbiters and who ascertain if these transactions were in breach of the Tata Code of Conduct. The question should be to the board of Tata Sons if they are comfortable with these transactions."

So far, both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are staying quiet on these concerns.