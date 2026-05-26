Charity probe halts Tata Trusts review of Tata Sons seats Business May 26, 2026

Tata Trusts can't move forward with reviewing its spot on the Tata Sons's board right now.

The reason? The Maharashtra charity commissioner has put a hold on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) meetings while they look into some rule violations.

Since both SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) need to sign off on any board changes (and together, they own over half of Tata Sons), everything's at a standstill.