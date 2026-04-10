Charlotte Tilbury opens 1st India flagship at Nexus Select Citywalk
Business
Charlotte Tilbury just launched its first flagship store in India, landing at Nexus Select Citywalk in New Delhi.
The British beauty brand is bringing its full "Beauty Wonderland" vibe to the city, with everything from makeup, skincare, and fragrances, all managed by Nykaa.
Nykaa offers personalized artistry and experiences
You'll find personalized artistry services and immersive experiences designed to help you explore the world of Charlotte Tilbury up close.
This opening also highlights how Nykaa is stepping up as more than just a retailer: CEO Anchit Nayar calls it the natural next step in building the brand in India.