Charted: How generative AI apps boosted Apple's revenue in 2025
In 2025, Apple's App Store pulled in nearly $900 million just from generative AI apps, a massive leap driven mostly by ChatGPT subscriptions.
Revenue tripled between January and August before cooling off as downloads slowed.
ChatGPT accounted for nearly 75% of Apple's earnings from these apps, while Grok contributed about 5%.
Altogether, generative AI apps were downloaded 1.7 billion times and brought in $1.87 billion worldwide in the first half of the year, with users spending over 15.6 billion hours on them in the first half of 2025.
AI apps are big business for Apple
AI isn't just a buzzword: it's big business now, especially for Apple and app creators.
With iPhones as the main stage for these tools and new upgrades like Gemini-powered Siri, Apple's ecosystem is shaping how we use (and pay for) AI every day.
If you're curious about where your app money goes or how tech giants are steering the future, this is one to watch.