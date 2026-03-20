Charted: How generative AI apps boosted Apple's revenue in 2025 Business Mar 20, 2026

In 2025, Apple's App Store pulled in nearly $900 million just from generative AI apps, a massive leap driven mostly by ChatGPT subscriptions.

Revenue tripled between January and August before cooling off as downloads slowed.

ChatGPT accounted for nearly 75% of Apple's earnings from these apps, while Grok contributed about 5%.

Altogether, generative AI apps were downloaded 1.7 billion times and brought in $1.87 billion worldwide in the first half of the year, with users spending over 15.6 billion hours on them in the first half of 2025.