Chennai-based Sundram Fasteners posts ₹169cr profit, Q1 FY27 revenue ₹1,846cr
Business
Sundram Fasteners, the Chennai-based auto parts maker, just posted a 14% jump in profit for Q1 FY27: ₹169 crore up from ₹148 crore last year.
Revenue was also up by 20%, hitting ₹1,846 crore.
The company credits this boost to strong sales both at home and abroad.
Sundram Fasteners plans ₹400cr expansion
Domestic sales grew 16%, while exports jumped 23%. Separately, the company is expanding into aerospace, wind energy, and defense.
Managing Director Arathi Krishna said, "We are encouraged by the steady recovery in export demand and the continued resilience of domestic markets."
Looking ahead, Sundram Fasteners is investing ₹400 crore to expand capacity, with a focus on fasteners for wind energy and aerospace, plus high-precision assemblies as they tap into the electric vehicle trend.