Chennai's Meenakshi India posts ₹7cr profit despite ₹35cr revenue
Business
Chennai's Meenakshi India Limited just posted a net profit of ₹7 crore for April-June 2026, a big jump from ₹4.52 crore last year.
But here's the twist: their revenue actually dropped to ₹35 crore from ₹48 crore.
The company pulled this off thanks to other income, which supported profitability during the quarter.
Ashutosh Goenka bets on trade agreements
Despite these bumps, Ashutosh Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Meenakshi India Limited, sounds upbeat.
He's betting that trade agreements will help level the playing field with countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, giving Meenakshi India a better shot in global markets.