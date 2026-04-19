Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 24
What's the story
The death toll from the April 14 explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has now risen to 24. The latest victim, Manish Kumar, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Raigarh Medical College today. A total of 36 workers suffered severe burn injuries in this tragic incident. Among them, three are still said to be in critical condition.
Probe details
Preliminary findings point to possible lapses
The explosion happened in a steel tube that carries high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine. Initial findings by the Chief Boiler Inspector suggest possible lapses, including excessive fuel accumulation leading to pressure build-up. An eight-member team from the Central Industrial Security Force arrived at the plant on April 18 and examined production logbooks for two weeks.
Technical malfunctions
Technical issues before explosion
The plant had experienced technical issues multiple times in the last year, including a brief shutdown just 10 days before the explosion. The investigative team has collected evidence from the site and interrogated management, employees, as well as officials. The administration has said that the exact causes will be known only after the final report is submitted.
Legal action
FIR filed against Anil Agarwal, others
An FIR has been filed under sections related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with machinery. Eight to 10 people, including Vedanta Group Chairperson Anil Agarwal and plant head Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more people are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added.
Forensic findings
FSL report confirms causes of explosion
A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti has confirmed that fuel accumulation and excessive pressure build-up were the main causes of the explosion. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a probe into the incident. The Sakti district administration has also called for a magisterial probe.