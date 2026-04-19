Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 24

The death toll from the April 14 explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh 's Sakti district has now risen to 24. The latest victim, Manish Kumar, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Raigarh Medical College today. A total of 36 workers suffered severe burn injuries in this tragic incident. Among them, three are still said to be in critical condition.

Probe details Preliminary findings point to possible lapses The explosion happened in a steel tube that carries high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine. Initial findings by the Chief Boiler Inspector suggest possible lapses, including excessive fuel accumulation leading to pressure build-up. An eight-member team from the Central Industrial Security Force arrived at the plant on April 18 and examined production logbooks for two weeks.

Technical malfunctions Technical issues before explosion The plant had experienced technical issues multiple times in the last year, including a brief shutdown just 10 days before the explosion. The investigative team has collected evidence from the site and interrogated management, employees, as well as officials. The administration has said that the exact causes will be known only after the final report is submitted.

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Legal action FIR filed against Anil Agarwal, others An FIR has been filed under sections related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with machinery. Eight to 10 people, including Vedanta Group Chairperson Anil Agarwal and plant head Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more people are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added.

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