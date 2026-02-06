China plans major boost in gold production to strengthen self-sufficiency

China is planning a massive increase in its domestic gold production over the next five years. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to bolster self-sufficiency amid global de-dollarization and geopolitical tensions. The plan was unveiled by the China Gold Association, which also seeks to advance mineral-exploration breakthroughs during this period.

Strategic upgrades Upgrading mining and smelting technologies The China Gold Association's proposal includes upgrading mining and smelting technologies during the country's 15th five-year plan period (2026-2030). It also calls for increased investment in high-end gold materials to meet rising domestic demand. These materials often include ultra-small "nanogold" products used in electronics, biomedicine, and other high-tech applications.

Industry commitments Overcoming technological challenges At a recent meeting, industry insiders and experts discussed plans for the gold industry. They emphasized overcoming technological challenges such as developing deep-shaft mining techniques beyond 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) and advanced extraction equipment. Some industry representatives committed to intensifying research on high-value gold materials to enhance the metal's value across manufacturing and technology sectors.

