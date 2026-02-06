China plans major boost in gold production to strengthen self-sufficiency
What's the story
China is planning a massive increase in its domestic gold production over the next five years. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to bolster self-sufficiency amid global de-dollarization and geopolitical tensions. The plan was unveiled by the China Gold Association, which also seeks to advance mineral-exploration breakthroughs during this period.
Strategic upgrades
Upgrading mining and smelting technologies
The China Gold Association's proposal includes upgrading mining and smelting technologies during the country's 15th five-year plan period (2026-2030). It also calls for increased investment in high-end gold materials to meet rising domestic demand. These materials often include ultra-small "nanogold" products used in electronics, biomedicine, and other high-tech applications.
Industry commitments
Overcoming technological challenges
At a recent meeting, industry insiders and experts discussed plans for the gold industry. They emphasized overcoming technological challenges such as developing deep-shaft mining techniques beyond 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) and advanced extraction equipment. Some industry representatives committed to intensifying research on high-value gold materials to enhance the metal's value across manufacturing and technology sectors.
Sustainability focus
Resource security is the foundation of stable development
The China Gold Association stressed that "resource security is the foundation of the gold industry's stable development." The group also pledged to launch a new round of gold exploration while improving recovery rates for low-grade, hard-to-extract ores. They proposed wider use of cyanide-tailings technology, which treats waste by-products from gold mining containing cyanide, to support sustainable production.