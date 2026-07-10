China bans helium exports

Global repercussions

Implications for chipmakers and manufacturers

The latest move by China is likely to raise alarm bells among chipmakers and manufacturers worldwide. They are already dealing with supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions. Prolonged restrictions on helium availability could have a major impact on semiconductor production and other industries that depend heavily on this gas. However, China has not given any indication as to when the temporary ban might be lifted or why it was imposed in the first place.