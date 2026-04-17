China cancels licenses of 3 Indian rice exporters over GMOs
Business
China has just canceled the import licenses of three Indian rice exporters, NM FoodImpex, Shriram Food Industry, and Sponge Enterprises, saying their shipments had traces of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
This move comes after earlier rejections of their consignments.
The Indian Embassy in China communicated the matter to APEDA, which subsequently informed the affected firms.
Exporters seek Piyush Goyal, APEDA support
The Indian companies say they've reached out to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and APEDA for help.
With China expected to import millions of tons of rice soon, this dispute could hit India's growing rice trade hard, especially after a surge in 2020-21.