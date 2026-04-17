China cancels licenses of 3 Indian rice exporters over GMOs Business Apr 17, 2026

China has just canceled the import licenses of three Indian rice exporters, NM FoodImpex, Shriram Food Industry, and Sponge Enterprises, saying their shipments had traces of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

This move comes after earlier rejections of their consignments.

The Indian Embassy in China communicated the matter to APEDA, which subsequently informed the affected firms.