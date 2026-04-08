China edges out United States as India's top trading partner
Business
China just edged out the US to become India's biggest trading partner for fiscal year 2026.
From April 2025 to February 2026, trade between India and China hit $137 billion, beating out the $127.8 billion India traded with the US.
This is the 11th month in a row that China has held onto this spot.
India and China trade shows resilience
Even with ongoing political tensions, business between India and China is still going strong. In fact, their trade was $137 billion from April 2025 to February 2026.
As Qin Jie from the Chinese consulate put it, both countries have huge economies and continue to support global trade and cultural exchange, so their economic ties are proving pretty resilient.