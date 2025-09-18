China ends Google antitrust probe, shifts regulatory focus to NVIDIA

China has decided to end its antitrust investigation into tech giant Google , six months after it was launched, according to the Financial Times. The decision comes as trade talks between Beijing and Washington escalate, particularly over TikTok. It is worth noting that Google has not yet been officially informed about this decision to terminate the probe.

Probe details Probe into Google's Android OS According to FT, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has decided to end its competition investigation against Google. The move is known as "zhongzhi" in Chinese. Launched in February, the antitrust probe into Google focused on the market dominance of its Android operating system. The investigation particularly looked at how this dominance impacts Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as OPPO and Xiaomi that rely heavily on Google's software.

Strategic shift Shift in China's regulatory focus The end of the investigation is seen as a positive gesture toward Washington, indicating that Beijing is willing to negotiate. A source told FT, "Drop one case but seize the other. China is trying to narrow its retaliatory targets to make them more potent." Now, China's regulatory focus has shifted toward NVIDIA, the world's most valuable chipmaker. This move could be used as leverage in US-China trade talks.