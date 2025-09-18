China ends Google antitrust probe, shifts regulatory focus to NVIDIA
What's the story
China has decided to end its antitrust investigation into tech giant Google, six months after it was launched, according to the Financial Times. The decision comes as trade talks between Beijing and Washington escalate, particularly over TikTok. It is worth noting that Google has not yet been officially informed about this decision to terminate the probe.
Probe details
Probe into Google's Android OS
According to FT, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has decided to end its competition investigation against Google. The move is known as "zhongzhi" in Chinese. Launched in February, the antitrust probe into Google focused on the market dominance of its Android operating system. The investigation particularly looked at how this dominance impacts Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as OPPO and Xiaomi that rely heavily on Google's software.
Strategic shift
Shift in China's regulatory focus
The end of the investigation is seen as a positive gesture toward Washington, indicating that Beijing is willing to negotiate. A source told FT, "Drop one case but seize the other. China is trying to narrow its retaliatory targets to make them more potent." Now, China's regulatory focus has shifted toward NVIDIA, the world's most valuable chipmaker. This move could be used as leverage in US-China trade talks.
Scenario
TikTok US ban extended by 3 months
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with China over the sale of TikTok. His announcement followed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement a day earlier, confirming that a "framework agreement" had been reached with China regarding the app. Despite this, Trump has signed an executive order to extend the ban on TikTok for another three months, marking the fourth delay of a law intended to compel the app's sale from its Chinese owner.