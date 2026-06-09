China's exports surge past expectations on booming AI demand

Trade balance

Trade surplus hits $105.4 billion

China's imports also witnessed a massive jump of over 27% in May, resulting in a trade surplus of $105.4 billion—the highest since January. The global AI infrastructure boom has been a major driver of Asian trade this year, despite the ongoing energy crisis caused by the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. This trend is benefiting tech giants like Samsung Electronics as well as lesser-known Chinese hardware manufacturers such as Zhongji Innolight, a manufacturer of optical modules critical to data centers.