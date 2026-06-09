China's exports surge past expectations on booming AI demand
What's the story
China's exports and imports grew faster than expected in May, driven by a surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. The country's exports jumped over 19% year-on-year, the highest in three months, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. This is well above Bloomberg's economists' median forecast of a 15% increase and April's 14.1% rise.
Trade balance
Trade surplus hits $105.4 billion
China's imports also witnessed a massive jump of over 27% in May, resulting in a trade surplus of $105.4 billion—the highest since January. The global AI infrastructure boom has been a major driver of Asian trade this year, despite the ongoing energy crisis caused by the US-Iran conflict in West Asia. This trend is benefiting tech giants like Samsung Electronics as well as lesser-known Chinese hardware manufacturers such as Zhongji Innolight, a manufacturer of optical modules critical to data centers.
Economic impact
AI boom creates K-shaped expansion in China's trade
The AI boom is creating a K-shaped expansion in China's trade, factory output, and industrial profits. In April, semiconductors and computers contributed to half of China's export growth while traditional goods such as clothing remained stagnant. This divergence complicates economic policymaking in China as a large part of the economy still grapples with weak consumer demand even when some factories in AI-related sectors thrive.
Price surge
Export prices rose at fastest pace in 3 years
China's export prices rose at their fastest pace in three years in April, as the costs of oil, chips, and metals soared. This comes after years of almost uninterrupted declines. However, these price hikes have not yet been seen across most Chinese goods, indicating that fierce domestic competition still restricts factories from raising prices for buyers.