China extends suspension of 24% tariffs on US goods
By Mudit Dube
Nov 09, 2026 11:21 am
What's the story
China has announced an extension of the suspension on additional 24% tariffs on US goods by two months. The move builds on a deal struck last November, when Beijing agreed to suspend extra 24% tariffs on US goods for a 12-month period. Along with extending the suspension of the additional 24% tariff, China has also decided to keep the existing 10% duty on American imports.
Economic impact
Beijing's move to ease trade tensions with Washington
The latest decision by China extends a tariff arrangement between the world's two largest economies.
Under this deal, Beijing has kept higher duties on American imports on hold while keeping a 10% levy in place.
The move is seen as an attempt to ease trade tensions and promote economic stability between the US and China.