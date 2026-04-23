China fines major e-commerce platforms $500 million over ghost vendors

Pinduoduo fined $219 million, vendor additions paused

Pinduoduo got hit especially hard with a $219 million fine and can't add new vendors for now.

All the platforms are under pressure to step up their game, meaning stricter checks on who gets to sell food online.

China's regulators say this is about making sure what you order is actually safe to eat and that sellers play by the rules in the growing world of app-based deliveries.