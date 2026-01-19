China hits 5% growth in 2025—even with US trade war drama
China's economy managed a 5% growth spurt in 2025, hitting its target despite heavy US tariffs.
Most of the momentum came from booming exports, but things slowed down by the end of the year.
Commissioner Kang Yi admitted that outside pressures and an uneven supply-demand balance are making things tricky.
Exports up, but people aren't spending
Exports soared to a record $1.2 trillion surplus, helping cover for weak spending at home.
Even government trade-in deals for cars and appliances didn't get shoppers excited.
Now, stabilizing the housing market is seen as key to getting people confident—and spending—again.
Trade tensions mean tough choices ahead
Kang says China needs bolder economic policies and more local demand as it kicks off its next big five-year plan.
With other countries putting up new trade barriers, China's export-heavy strategy faces real challenges.