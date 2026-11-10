China posts $1 trillion trade surplus for 2nd consecutive year
China just hit a $1 trillion trade surplus for the second year straight, mostly thanks to booming exports of things like semiconductors and cars.
October saw exports jump 35.2%, while imports also grew, keeping the monthly surplus high even though it dipped from September.
All told, China's surplus from January to October is on track for surpassing last year's record $1.2 trillion trade surplus.
China sees weak demand, U.S.-EU restrictions
This record-breaking run shows China's global trade strength, but there are some worries behind the scenes.
Experts point out that weak demand at home and over-reliance on exports might not be sustainable, especially with new trade restrictions from the US and the EU in play.
With big U.S.-China trade talks coming up, all eyes are on how these issues will shape what happens next.