China's transformer exports hit record high: Here we decode why

China has witnessed a massive surge in transformer exports, raking in a record CNY 64.6 billion ($9.3 billion) in 2025. This is nearly 36% higher than the previous year, according to customs data released yesterday. The spike in export value comes as the world grapples with a shortage of this essential equipment for grid infrastructure.

Supply challenges US faces significant transformer supply gap The United States, the world's largest transformer importer, is dealing with a supply gap of nearly 30%. This shortfall could continue into the 2030s, according to energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Chinese manufacturers are capitalizing on this situation, with increased overseas orders for modernizing aging grids and domestic investments in renewables-heavy supergrids.

Profit increases Chinese companies see significant profit surges Chinese companies are reaping the benefits of this transformer export boom. Sieyuan Electric Co. reported a whopping 54% jump in last year's profit and its stocks have skyrocketed by 168% since the start of this year. Another major player, TBEA Co, saw foreign orders surge by an impressive 66% in H1 2025 compared to the same period the previous year.

Technological advancements World's largest flexible UHV DC transformer unveiled State-owned China XD Electric Co, a key contractor for the country's ultra-high-voltage grid construction, has unveiled the world's largest flexible UHV DC transformer. This advanced technology is aimed at improving long-distance transmission of renewable power from remote deserts. The development comes amid a global grid investment boom that surpassed $480 billion for the first time in 2025, according to BloombergNEF.

