China now has a trade surplus of over $1T
What's the story
China has recorded a trade surplus of over $1 trillion for the second consecutive year, official data released today showed. The country's exports saw a massive jump of 35.2% in October compared to last year, driven by high-tech goods like semiconductors and automobiles. Imports also witnessed a significant increase, rising by 41.6% year-on-year during the same period.
Surplus shift
Trade surplus narrows to $105.3B last month
Between January and October, China recorded a trade surplus of $1.04 trillion.
However, the surplus did narrow last month to $105.3 billion from September's $133.5 billion due to an uptick in imports.
This puts the country on track to surpass last year's record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion, driven by strong exports and rising imports amid global economic shifts and domestic challenges.
Export forecast
Strong exports expected to continue
Dave Chia, an economist at Moody's Analytics, expects Chinese exports to remain strong for the rest of this year.
He attributes this resilience to sectors such as electronics and automobiles.
However, Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at French bank Natixis, warns that overcapacity in many industries and weakened domestic demand are forcing China to ship its goods abroad as some countries move to protect their own industries.
Risk factors
Potential risks to China's exports from EU's trade curbs
The European Union's trade curbs and the potential slowdown in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry are major risks for the country's exports.
Chia warned that if the AI boom slows down, lower chip and electronics prices as well as smaller shipping volumes could significantly impact China's export performance.
These concerns have been amplified by Democratic victories in the US midterm elections amid public backlash against data center expansions.