China restricts rare earth exports, disrupting global supply chains

Rare earth prices surge, exports drop

Thanks to these new rules, prices have shot up: terbium is now $4,500 per kg (up 350%), dysprosium has jumped 450% to $1,450 per kg, and yttrium sits at $1,100 per kg.

Exports have dropped sharply too, down by one-half for yttrium and terbium and by 60% for dysprosium.

Even though rare earth deposits exist in countries including the US Australia, Canada and India, China still processes about 90% of global rare earth processing.

So for now, the world is pretty much stuck waiting on China.