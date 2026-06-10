China restricts rare earth exports, disrupting global supply chains
China has started restricting exports of key rare earth minerals: think yttrium, terbium, and dysprosium, which are crucial for things like EVs, semiconductors, aerospace components, defense systems, medical equipment, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and military hardware.
Since April 2025, exporters have needed special licenses to ship them out, making it harder for other countries to get their hands on them and causing delays in global supply chains.
Rare earth prices surge, exports drop
Thanks to these new rules, prices have shot up: terbium is now $4,500 per kg (up 350%), dysprosium has jumped 450% to $1,450 per kg, and yttrium sits at $1,100 per kg.
Exports have dropped sharply too, down by one-half for yttrium and terbium and by 60% for dysprosium.
Even though rare earth deposits exist in countries including the US Australia, Canada and India, China still processes about 90% of global rare earth processing.
So for now, the world is pretty much stuck waiting on China.