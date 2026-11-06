China's 10-year bond yield hits record low

The PBOC's shift to overnight operations from November has further fueled the bond rally.

The central bank set the overnight reverse-repo rate at 1.25%, lower than its previous seven-day benchmark of 1.4%.

This move effectively lowers short-term funding costs, potentially putting further downward pressure on bond yields.

The onshore repo rate has remained around multi-month lows, supporting government bond demand amid ample liquidity in China's banking system.