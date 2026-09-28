China's 20% offshore trust tax puts billionaires on alert

In July, Chinese authorities introduced new rules for taxing offshore trusts held by Chinese tax residents.

The framework imposes a 20% tax on relevant gains from transfers of shares, property, and other assets into these trusts.

Income generated by the trusts and their offshore entities can also be taxed at the same rate.

The rules cover certain unpaid taxes dating back to January 2023, with taxpayers given a 90-day window to report and settle liabilities without additional late-payment charges.