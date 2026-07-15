China's AI star DeepSeek plans IPO
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has begun preparations for a landmark initial public offering that could see the company file as early as this year. The Hangzhou-based pioneer is reportedly in confidential talks with banking and accounting advisors to secure a domestic mainland filing this year, setting the stage for a 2027 stock market debut. The development comes just weeks after it raised a whopping $7 billion from investors including Tencent Holdings and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.
Funding goals
Fresh capital to support expansion plans
DeepSeek has also started talks with potential investors for a new funding round.
The company is eyeing a pre-money valuation of $71 billion, according to Financial Times. This is a significant jump from its previous valuation of around $50 billion in June's funding round.
The fresh capital will be used to support DeepSeek's ambitious expansion plans, including increasing computing capacity.
Global impact
Breakthrough model challenges US tech dominance
DeepSeek has been instrumental in China's global AI race.
The company developed a model last year that surprised the tech world by showing how to build a state-of-the-art yet more efficient platform with fewer computing resources.
This breakthrough proved that Chinese companies could compete with Silicon Valley's best, even amid US export restrictions on advanced hardware.
Research focus
Commitment to AI research over commercialization
DeepSeek's senior management has told potential investors that the company will prioritize groundbreaking AI research over short-term commercialization.
Founder Liang Wenfeng has pledged to continue developing open-source AI models while pursuing the broader goal of achieving artificial general intelligence.