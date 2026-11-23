China's benchmark stock index hits 16-month low
What's the story
China's benchmark stock index has hit a 16-month low, with technology shares leading the decline. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 1% in morning trade, breaching the crucial 3,500-point mark and hitting its lowest since early July 2025. The blue-chip CSI300 Index also declined by 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted as much as 1.8% to a 19-month low.
Market impact
Semiconductor industry index plunges by 5%
China's semiconductor industry index plunged by 5% after a major drop on Wall Street. The fall comes as the global selloff in chip and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks intensifies.
Measures announced over the weekend to support China's stock market, including easing margin financing requirements, have failed to reassure investors amid mounting global market pressures.
Economic concerns
New US restrictions on semiconductor access add pressure
Investors are worried that falling stock prices could hurt household wealth and consumption, adding to the woes of China's sluggish economy.
New US restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductors have further pressured technology stocks.
The move comes after President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Washington would penalize American companies building data centers overseas, another step to restrict China's access to high-performance US chips.
Policy impact
Hang Seng Tech Index hits 26-month low
Recent US efforts to close loopholes allowing China access to high-performance American chips, including advanced AI chip restrictions on select Southeast Asian nations, have also hurt Chinese AI companies reliant on computing power.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which features tech giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as AI companies Z.AI and MiniMax, hit a 26-month low on Monday.
The index was heading toward its ninth consecutive session of losses.
Market pressure
Higher US Treasury yields pressure market
Higher US Treasury yields have further pressured the market, pushing investors to shift their money toward American assets and away from Chinese and Hong Kong technology stocks.
Despite the turmoil, China's onshore yuan remained stable at midday Monday, trading at around 6.6743 per dollar. The currency has gained nearly 5% against the US dollar so far this year.
However, expectations of more US interest rate hikes have bolstered the dollar, with its index hovering near a 20-month high.
Investor apprehensions
Capital outflows feared as Chinese equities weaken
The continued weakness in Chinese equities has diminished the appeal of yuan-denominated assets and raised fears of possible capital outflows.
Meanwhile, China's corporate bond market remains under pressure after weeks of volatility.
Concerns over state-owned developer Huafa Group, which sparked market turmoil in late October, continue to rattle investors.
Chinese bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also under selling pressure on Monday, extending weeks of turmoil in the country's fixed-income market.