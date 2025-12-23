LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / China's economy grew below 3% in 2025, misses official target
Summarize
China's economy grew below 3% in 2025, misses official target
The figure by Rhodium Group think tank is significantly lower than the official target of around 5%

China's economy grew below 3% in 2025, misses official target

By Mudit Dube
Dec 23, 2025
04:03 pm
What's the story

China's economy grew by just 2.5% to 3% in 2025, according to estimates by the Rhodium Group think tank. The figure is significantly lower than the official target of around 5%. The sharp decline in fixed-asset investment has been blamed for this slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Growth target

China's growth target and unaccounted demand

Despite the dismal growth rate, Chinese policymakers are likely to announce that they met their full-year growth target of "around 5%." This will be done during the annual parliamentary session in March. However, the Rhodium Group report highlights a huge discrepancy of nearly half a trillion dollars in lost demand that hasn't been accounted for.

Policy implications

Impact on China's economic policy and negotiations

The unaccounted demand shortfall could affect Beijing's policy decisions and its negotiating power in trade talks with US President Donald Trump. The Rhodium Group report estimates a modest growth of 1% to 2.5% for the Chinese economy in 2026, far below the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projection of 4.5%.

Investment decline

Fixed-asset investment and GDP growth

The report highlights a discrepancy between falling fixed-asset investment and capital formulation still contributing positively to GDP. It notes that no economy has recorded 5% real GDP growth amid years of persistent deflation, as China has for the last 10 quarters. The report questions whether metrics like falling land sales and second-hand equipment purchases were properly accounted for in China's economic data.