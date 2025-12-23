China's economy grew below 3% in 2025, misses official target

China 's economy grew by just 2.5% to 3% in 2025, according to estimates by the Rhodium Group think tank. The figure is significantly lower than the official target of around 5%. The sharp decline in fixed-asset investment has been blamed for this slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Growth target China's growth target and unaccounted demand Despite the dismal growth rate, Chinese policymakers are likely to announce that they met their full-year growth target of "around 5%." This will be done during the annual parliamentary session in March. However, the Rhodium Group report highlights a huge discrepancy of nearly half a trillion dollars in lost demand that hasn't been accounted for.

Policy implications Impact on China's economic policy and negotiations The unaccounted demand shortfall could affect Beijing's policy decisions and its negotiating power in trade talks with US President Donald Trump. The Rhodium Group report estimates a modest growth of 1% to 2.5% for the Chinese economy in 2026, far below the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projection of 4.5%.