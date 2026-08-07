China's exports soar 24% in July, driven by AI, EVs
What's the story
China's exports witnessed a 23.9% surge in July, beating expectations and maintaining the momentum from June's significant rise. The increase was largely driven by high demand for artificial intelligence (AI) equipment and electric vehicles (EVs). Despite disruptions caused by Typhoon Bavi at some ports, the country managed to maintain its strong trade performance with a massive $112.5 billion trade surplus for the month.
Trade dynamics
Trade spike largely attributed to rising prices
The recent spike in China's trade is largely attributed to rising prices rather than an increase in shipment volumes.
With global investment in AI on the rise, export prices have increased for three consecutive months.
Import prices also witnessed a record surge of 25% in June 2026. The increase is partly due to semiconductor shortages that have caused chip prices to skyrocket by up to 700%.
Global impact
China's trade surplus raises concerns in Europe, US
China's expanding trade surplus has raised eyebrows in Europe and the United States, with fears of its growing dominance in car manufacturing and tech hardware.
The country's rising influence on the global value chain has also heightened tensions with these regions.
Despite these concerns, China's strong performance in AI-related electronics exports continues to bolster its trade position amid ongoing debates over the impact of domestic currency on this manufacturing edge.