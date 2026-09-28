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Home / News / Business News / China's industrial profits slow down amid weak domestic demand
China's industrial profits slow down amid weak domestic demand
Industrial profits rose only 4.2% in August

China's industrial profits slow down amid weak domestic demand

By Mudit Dube
Sep 28, 2026
09:55 am
What's the story

China's industrial profits witnessed a sharp slowdown in August, rising only 4.2% year-on-year. This is a major drop from the 11.2% increase recorded in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The slowdown is mainly attributed to weak domestic demand and excess capacity that are putting pressure on companies despite an AI-led surge in technology manufacturing.

Profit trends

Imbalance in China's industrial economy

The profit growth for China's industrial firms in the first eight months of 2026 has also eased to 15.7% from a higher 17.6% in the January-July period.

These figures highlight a growing imbalance in China's industrial economy, where manufacturers are producing at a strong pace but weak consumer demand is making it difficult for companies to raise prices and protect their margins.

Sector performance

Technology manufacturing sector remains strong

Despite the overall slowdown in industrial profits, the technology manufacturing sector has remained strong.

Profits in this sector, which includes computer and communications equipment manufacturing, jumped a whopping 110% in the first eight months of 2026 from a year earlier.

This growth is attributed to strong demand for products linked to global technology and AI investment cycles.

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Sector struggles

Pressure on consumption-linked industries

The strength of high-tech manufacturing has not been enough to offset weakness in other sectors.

For instance, profits in the wine, beverages, and refined tea manufacturing sector fell by a 34.7% in the first eight months of 2026.

This highlights the pressure on industries more closely tied to domestic consumption amid China's ongoing struggle with subdued household demand and property downturns.

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Economic concerns

AI boom deepening China's imbalance

Huang Yiping, a senior adviser to China's central bank, had warned earlier this month that the spread of AI could actually deepen the country's imbalance between strong supply and weak demand.

He said the AI boom could boost exports while domestic demand remains weak.

Huang called for policies to increase household incomes and consumption as well as repair balance sheets of local governments, financial institutions, and companies.

Trade issues

Increased reliance on exports

Chinese manufacturers have increasingly turned to overseas markets for demand and better returns.

While this strategy helps companies make up for weak domestic sales, it also increases China's reliance on exports.

The European Central Bank recently warned that China's growing strength in high-value and technology-intensive manufacturing is putting pressure on European producers, especially those in Germany.

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