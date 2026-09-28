China's industrial profits slow down amid weak domestic demand
What's the story
China's industrial profits witnessed a sharp slowdown in August, rising only 4.2% year-on-year. This is a major drop from the 11.2% increase recorded in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The slowdown is mainly attributed to weak domestic demand and excess capacity that are putting pressure on companies despite an AI-led surge in technology manufacturing.
Profit trends
Imbalance in China's industrial economy
The profit growth for China's industrial firms in the first eight months of 2026 has also eased to 15.7% from a higher 17.6% in the January-July period.
These figures highlight a growing imbalance in China's industrial economy, where manufacturers are producing at a strong pace but weak consumer demand is making it difficult for companies to raise prices and protect their margins.
Sector performance
Technology manufacturing sector remains strong
Despite the overall slowdown in industrial profits, the technology manufacturing sector has remained strong.
Profits in this sector, which includes computer and communications equipment manufacturing, jumped a whopping 110% in the first eight months of 2026 from a year earlier.
This growth is attributed to strong demand for products linked to global technology and AI investment cycles.
Sector struggles
Pressure on consumption-linked industries
The strength of high-tech manufacturing has not been enough to offset weakness in other sectors.
For instance, profits in the wine, beverages, and refined tea manufacturing sector fell by a 34.7% in the first eight months of 2026.
This highlights the pressure on industries more closely tied to domestic consumption amid China's ongoing struggle with subdued household demand and property downturns.
Economic concerns
AI boom deepening China's imbalance
Huang Yiping, a senior adviser to China's central bank, had warned earlier this month that the spread of AI could actually deepen the country's imbalance between strong supply and weak demand.
He said the AI boom could boost exports while domestic demand remains weak.
Huang called for policies to increase household incomes and consumption as well as repair balance sheets of local governments, financial institutions, and companies.
Trade issues
Increased reliance on exports
Chinese manufacturers have increasingly turned to overseas markets for demand and better returns.
While this strategy helps companies make up for weak domestic sales, it also increases China's reliance on exports.
The European Central Bank recently warned that China's growing strength in high-value and technology-intensive manufacturing is putting pressure on European producers, especially those in Germany.