China's manufacturing sector returns to growth in September

The sub-index for new orders stood at 50.5, while the production sub-index was at 51.7 in September.

These figures indicate an improvement in both demand and output within China's manufacturing sector.

The official data closely matched a stronger private-sector reading from RatingDog, which reported a rise in its manufacturing PMI to 52.1 from August's 50.5 and an increase in services PMI to 51.6 from August's 51.4.