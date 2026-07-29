Moonshot AI hits $35B valuation after Kimi K3 breakthrough
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Moonshot AI has achieved a whopping $35 billion valuation, following a successful funding round that raised $3.5 billion. The Beijing-based company far exceeded its initial target of $1-2 billion, thanks to the success of its Kimi K3 model. The National Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund, a state-backed organization and investor in DeepSeek's project, was among the lead investors in this round, according to Bloomberg.
Strategic moves
Seeking new investors for another funding round
Moonshot AI is now looking for new investors for another funding round at a pre-money valuation of $50 billion.
The company hopes to raise capital one last time before going public in Hong Kong later this year.
The launch of the K3 model has already triggered a selloff in tech stocks and was seen as proof that China's AI labs can compete with the US despite export curbs and computing constraints.
Model details
K3 model and US-China tensions
The K3 model, developed by Moonshot AI, boasts 2.8 trillion parameters, making it the world's largest open-weight model.
It also has a massive 1 million-token context window, enabling processing of large documents or codebases in one go.
However, the company's success has also drawn US-China tensions into the mix.
A White House official accused Moonshot of training K3 on restricted NVIDIA chips and distillation, extracting outputs from top competitors to boost performance.
Financial performance
Surge in daily sales since K3's launch
Moonshot AI achieved an annual recurring revenue of $300 million in June, up from $200 million in April.
Since the launch of the K3 model, daily sales have increased at least six times.
The company's rapid growth and innovative technology have made it a key player in the global AI industry.