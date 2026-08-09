China's producer price inflation hits 3-month low: What's the reason?
What's the story
China's producer price index (PPI) has witnessed a significant slowdown, rising only 3.5% year-on-year in July. This is a decline from June's 4.1% and marks the lowest growth rate in three months. The slowdown comes as China's economy grapples with weak domestic demand despite strong factory output as well as exports.
Inflation trends
Consumer inflation also cools down
Along with producer inflation, China's consumer inflation has also cooled down.
The National Bureau of Statistics data shows that the PPI rose 3.5% year-on-year in July, lower than June's 4.1% and below economists' expectations of a 3.8% rise in a Reuters poll.
This trend indicates a broader economic cooling in China as global energy prices retreat amid geopolitical tensions such as the US-Iran war.
Economic strategy
China pledges to boost growth by accelerating fiscal spending
In response to the two-speed economy of strong factory output and exports but weak domestic demand, China's leaders have pledged to boost growth.
They plan to do this by accelerating fiscal spending on already budgeted infrastructure projects through year-end.
Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, noted that both consumer and producer inflation weakened in July, consistent with other activity data such as the PMI index which also fell more than expected.
Growth slowdown
Sluggish demand impacts manufacturers
Zhang also observed that economic momentum softened in Q2, with the Politburo signaling stronger fiscal spending as a policy response.
He added that while some upstream and high-tech sectors have maintained strong profit growth, many domestic market-facing manufacturers are struggling against sluggish demand.
Rising input costs could further squeeze their profit margins and dampen confidence in China's economy.