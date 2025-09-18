Youth unemployment in China climbs to 21-month high at 19%

The job market has been particularly tough for recent graduates. A record 12.2 million university students graduated this summer and entered a market plagued by deflationary pressures and external uncertainties. Many are finding it hard to land jobs that match their qualifications and skills. Maggie Li, a hotel management graduate from Hebei province, has been looking for admin and HR roles in Beijing since early August after her accepted offer was withdrawn without any explanation.

Job search

Interview experiences

Li has had seven interviews so far, but none have resulted in a suitable offer for her background. She said two of the interviews were for roles different from what was originally advertised. This highlights the challenges many young people are facing as they navigate a tough job market amid an economic slowdown in China.