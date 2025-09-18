Youth unemployment in China climbs to 21-month high at 19%
What's the story
China's urban youth unemployment rate has hit the highest level since the data set was adjusted in December 2023, reflecting the tough job market for young people. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the jobless rate among those aged 16-24, excluding students, rose to 18.9% in August from July's 17.8%. This is the highest since data was revised 21 months ago and comes after a record high of 21.3% in June 2023.
Employment struggles
Graduates entering a tough job market
The job market has been particularly tough for recent graduates. A record 12.2 million university students graduated this summer and entered a market plagued by deflationary pressures and external uncertainties. Many are finding it hard to land jobs that match their qualifications and skills. Maggie Li, a hotel management graduate from Hebei province, has been looking for admin and HR roles in Beijing since early August after her accepted offer was withdrawn without any explanation.
Job search
Interview experiences
Li has had seven interviews so far, but none have resulted in a suitable offer for her background. She said two of the interviews were for roles different from what was originally advertised. This highlights the challenges many young people are facing as they navigate a tough job market amid an economic slowdown in China.