Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity pill shows promise, shares jump
Novo Nordisk just got a big boost—its shares jumped over 4.5% after announcing that its new anti-obesity pill helped nearly a third of trial participants lose at least 20% of their body weight.
The results are on par with their popular Wegovy injection, and this news added about £6.5 billion to the company's value.
After a tough year with shares down 60% as sales slowed and competition increased, this could be the comeback they needed.
If approved, this could be a game-changer in obesity treatment
This is the first oral GLP-1 drug for obesity heading to US FDA review, with a decision expected by late 2025.
Pills are easier (and usually cheaper) than injections, so if approved, more people might actually get access to effective obesity treatment.
With rivals like Eli Lilly also in the race, affordability and convenience could decide who leads in this fast-growing market.