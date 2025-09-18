Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity pill shows promise, shares jump Business Sep 18, 2025

Novo Nordisk just got a big boost—its shares jumped over 4.5% after announcing that its new anti-obesity pill helped nearly a third of trial participants lose at least 20% of their body weight.

The results are on par with their popular Wegovy injection, and this news added about £6.5 billion to the company's value.

After a tough year with shares down 60% as sales slowed and competition increased, this could be the comeback they needed.