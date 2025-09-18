UP government is building the airport under a Public-Private Partnership model

Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, will be inaugurated on October 30. The announcement was made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu during an event at Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. "We are trying to push up the inauguration so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now, the date that we have decided is October 30, when we will have the inauguration and within 45 days, we can see the operations also start," he said.