Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30
What's the story
Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, will be inaugurated on October 30. The announcement was made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu during an event at Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. "We are trying to push up the inauguration so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now, the date that we have decided is October 30, when we will have the inauguration and within 45 days, we can see the operations also start," he said.
Project progress
Naidu's recent update on airport construction
Naidu recently shared an update on the airport's construction in a post on X. He said, "Had an encouraging meeting with the delegation from Noida International Airport, Jewar." The minister expressed his excitement about the project, saying "this iconic airport project, set to be Asia's largest, is now nearing completion."
Location details
About the greenfield airport
The greenfield airport is located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh, about 75km from Delhi. It will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility is being developed as part of an aerotropolis with logistics hubs, hospitality and retail facilities.
Cargo focus
Focus on cargo operations
Naidu said the airport will be more strategic with a focus on cargo operations rather than passenger flights. The Uttar Pradesh government is building the airport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with Zurich Airport International AG for construction and operation. In its first phase, Noida International Airport will handle 12 million passengers annually with one runway.
Expansion strategy
Jewar airport to be linked to Delhi Metro network
Naidu said airlines are excited to operate from Jewar airport, seeing huge potential in the area. He predicted at least 10 cities will be connected in the first phase of operations. The airport will be linked to major infrastructure corridors such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and eventually Delhi Metro network for seamless access for passengers and cargo alike.