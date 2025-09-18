Who is Diego Pasini, the 20-year-old leading xAI's Grok team?

Diego Pasini, a 20-year-old who has quickly risen in the tech world, has been appointed as the head of the data annotation team at Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI . The team plays a crucial role in training Grok AI by labeling and contextualizing raw data. Pasini took over after a major restructuring at xAI that saw over 500 employees being laid off.

Career trajectory Pasini assures no further layoffs at xAI Pasini, who graduated high school in 2023, took over the data annotation team after at least nine high-ranking employees had their Slack accounts deactivated last week. Despite the massive layoffs, Pasini assured the remaining team members that there were no further plans for job cuts at xAI. However, another 100 employees were let go shortly after his assurance.

Academic excellence Academic background and early interests Before joining xAI, Pasini studied computer science and economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He has marked his university status as "on leave." He attended high school at The Pingry School in New Jersey, where he was part of the robotics team and presented drone research at MIT in 2022. His academic journey reflects his strong interest in technology and innovation from a young age.