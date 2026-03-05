China sets lowest GDP growth target in 35 years

China has set its annual economic growth target for 2026 at a range of 4.5% to 5%, the lowest since 1991. The decision comes as part of China's broader strategy to restructure its economy amid domestic and international challenges. These include weak domestic consumption, an ongoing property crisis, and trade tensions with Western countries.

Economic strategy Five-year plan emphasizes innovation and high-tech industries Premier Li Qiang unveiled the details of China's 15th five-year plan at the annual parliamentary session in Beijing. The plan emphasizes investment in innovation, high-tech industries, and scientific research. It also aims to boost household consumption. This is part of China's effort to reduce its reliance on exports for growth and upgrade its manufacturing industries.

Growth slowdown Economic challenges and provincial growth revisions Official figures from January showed that China met its 5% economic growth target for the whole of 2025. However, the country also said its economy grew by just 4.5% in the last quarter of the year. This was largely due to weak domestic consumption and a prolonged property crisis. Over two-thirds of China's provinces have lowered their growth ambitions, either revising targets downward or changing language from aiming higher than a certain rate to targeting "around" that level.

