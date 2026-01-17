This is the lowest level since 2008

Why China's US debt holdings is at 17-year low

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:25 pm Jan 17, 202606:25 pm

What's the story

China has reduced its holdings of US Treasury bonds to a 17-year low, amid unsettling ties with Washington. The country's holdings fell from $688.7 billion in October to $682.6 billion in November last year, according to data from the US Department of the Treasury. This is the lowest level since 2008 and comes as foreign ownership of US debt hits record highs, with Japan and the UK increasing their stakes.