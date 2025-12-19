Next Article
China takes India to WTO over tech tariffs and solar perks
Business
China has officially complained to the World Trade Organization, saying India's high import duties on tech products (like phones and base stations) and its solar equipment subsidies unfairly boost Indian companies.
China believes these moves break global trade rules.
Why does it matter?
This clash could shake up India's "Make in India" push, especially for electronics and green energy.
Since China is a major supplier in both sectors, the dispute could potentially impact prices, supply chains, and future trade rules on tech and renewables, although the specific effects remain to be seen.
The WTO will first try to get both sides talking—if that fails, they'll step in with a formal decision.