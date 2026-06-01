China to roll out rules reviewing overseas deals July 1

AI and semiconductor exports need approval

These rules mean deals can be stopped, companies might have to pull out of projects, and breaking the rules could lead to penalties.

Exporting restricted technologies, services and related data will need official approval from July 1.

Sectors like AI and semiconductors will feel this most, especially as U.S.-China tensions keep rising.

So if you're into global tech trends or business news, this move could make things a lot more complicated for companies trying to work across borders.