China's Belt and Road Initiative hits all-time high in 2025
China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) just reached a record $213.5 billion in 2025, according to a new study.
That's a huge jump, with construction contracts up 81% and investments up 62%.
Since kicking off in 2012, the BRI has spread across 150 countries through nearly $1.4 trillion worth of deals.
Energy takes center stage
Energy is driving this growth—investments hit $93.9 billion in 2025, more than double the 2024 figure.
Oil and gas projects soared to $71.5 billion, while renewables like wind and solar brought in another $18 billion.
It shows China is doubling down on both fossil fuels and clean energy tech.
Africa and Central Asia are hot spots
Africa ($39 billion) and Central Asia ($25 billion) stood out for BRI funding in early 2025.
Kazakhstan alone pulled in $23 billion, mostly for aluminum and copper—with copper linked to rising demand from data centers and AI infrastructure.
Expert Christoph Nedopil Wang says we can expect even more action in 2026 in energy, mining, and tech sectors.