China's Belt and Road Initiative hits all-time high in 2025 Business Jan 19, 2026

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) just reached a record $213.5 billion in 2025, according to a new study.

That's a huge jump, with construction contracts up 81% and investments up 62%.

Since kicking off in 2012, the BRI has spread across 150 countries through nearly $1.4 trillion worth of deals.