China's credit growth slows down in August
China's credit growth took a noticeable dip in August 2025, with new loans and overall financing coming in lower than expected.
Despite efforts to pump cheap money into the economy, demand for borrowing just isn't picking up—especially with the property market still struggling and with the government borrowing less for infrastructure investment.
Economic recovery on shaky ground
The People's Bank of China has tried to jumpstart things by lowering interest rates and making it easier for banks to lend.
But with businesses facing slimmer profits and jobs harder to find, most people aren't eager to take on new loans.
The ongoing slump in housing prices is also making folks cautious, keeping China's economic recovery on shaky ground for now.