JD Cables IPO: Price band set at ₹144-152 per share Business Sep 12, 2025

JD Cables is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹144-152.

The subscription window runs from September 18 to 22, aiming to raise ₹95.99 crore through 63.15 lakh shares (mostly fresh equity, plus some promoter sell-off).

The funds will mainly go toward working capital and paying down debt.