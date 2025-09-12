JD Cables IPO: Price band set at ₹144-152 per share
JD Cables is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹144-152.
The subscription window runs from September 18 to 22, aiming to raise ₹95.99 crore through 63.15 lakh shares (mostly fresh equity, plus some promoter sell-off).
The funds will mainly go toward working capital and paying down debt.
Strong growth in revenue and profit
Started in West Bengal back in 2015, JD Cables manufactures wires, cables, and conductors under the Jaydee brand at its Howrah and Hooghly facilities.
The company's revenue increased 148.5% to ₹250.5 crore in the year ended March 2025, while net profit soared 383.7% to ₹22.2 crore—showing strong momentum as it heads into the IPO.
Key details of the offer
JD Cables lists on the BSE SME platform on September 25.
Anchor bidding opens September 17; share allotment is on September 23, with refunds and credits set for September 24.
GYR Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process.