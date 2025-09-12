Micro1 raises $35 million to train AI on a global scale Business Sep 12, 2025

Micro1, a startup that helps AI companies find and manage human contractors for data labeling and training, just scored $35 million in Series A funding led by O1 Advisors (founded by ex-Twitter execs Dick Costolo and Adam Bain).

The company is now valued at $500 million as the AI data industry heats up after Meta's recent investment in Scale AI.