Micro1 raises $35 million to train AI on a global scale
Micro1, a startup that helps AI companies find and manage human contractors for data labeling and training, just scored $35 million in Series A funding led by O1 Advisors (founded by ex-Twitter execs Dick Costolo and Adam Bain).
The company is now valued at $500 million as the AI data industry heats up after Meta's recent investment in Scale AI.
CEO Ali Ansari's vision drives $50 million revenue forecast for 2025
At just 24, CEO Ali Ansari has steered Micro1 toward an impressive $50 million in yearly revenue for 2025.
The board now features Bain and Joshua Browder from DoNotPay.
Their AI recruiter, Zara, finds top talent worldwide—including university professors—as Micro1 builds virtual training spaces for advanced AI labs.