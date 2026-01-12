China's CXMT plans $4.2B IPO to boost AI memory tech

Why does this matter?

CXMT is at the heart of China's push for tech independence—especially with US restrictions on advanced chipmaking gear still in place.

While they've built up their technology by acquiring patents from Qimonda, there have been bumps along the way: last December, some former Samsung employees were indicted in South Korea over alleged leaks of trade secrets to CXMT.

Still, this IPO signals that China is serious about growing its own chip industry for the future.