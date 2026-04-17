China's DeepSeek seeks over $300 million funding and eyes $10B valuation
Business
DeepSeek, one of China's rising AI stars, is looking to raise over $300 million, possibly pushing its value up to $10 billion.
The company stands out for making powerful AI tech that's actually affordable, and it's bold enough to have turned down offers from some big-name Chinese investors.
DeepSeek trained on banned NVIDIA chip
Raising this much cash shows just how expensive building top-tier AI has become. But there are challenges: US investors seem hesitant since DeepSeek is a Chinese startup.
Even so, DeepSeek trained one of its newest models using NVIDIA's most advanced chip, no small feat given the ban on NVIDIA's most advanced chip and China's push for homegrown tech.