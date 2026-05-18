China's economy loses steam in April as investment, retail falter

China industrial growth slows, exports jump

Industrial production grew only 4.1%, its slowest pace in nearly three years, with electricity generation by state-owned companies down sharply.

On the bright side, urban unemployment eased to 5.2% and exports jumped thanks to a global AI investment boom, but domestic spending stayed sluggish.

As chief investment strategist Charu Chanana at Saxo Markets in Singapore put it, China still looks like a two-speed economy: strong in strategic manufacturing and exports, but weak where household confidence matters most, with policymakers holding off on new stimulus while they try to balance growth with ongoing supply-demand issues.