China's economy slows as retail and industrial output miss forecasts
China's economy kept slowing down last month, with both shopping and factory numbers missing the mark.
Retail sales barely grew, just 0.4% compared with last year, which is even lower than September's numbers and what experts expected.
Factories also didn't do as well, with industrial output rising only 4.8% instead of the hoped-for 5.3%.
China youth unemployment at 18%
Money going into things like property and infrastructure dropped by 8.1% over the first 10 months, worse than predicted, showing that China's economic struggles aren't letting up post-pandemic.
While overall unemployment ticked down a bit to 5.1%, young people (16 to 24, excluding students) are still facing a tough job market with an 18% jobless rate in September.
Analysts say ongoing problems in real estate have hurt household wealth and spending, leaving China more reliant on external drivers for growth right now.