China's economy starts 2026 on a high note

New challenges are emerging

Despite the positive momentum, new challenges are on the horizon due to rising tensions in the Middle East after conflict broke out in Iran at the end of February, disrupting global trade.

China isn't as exposed to oil price shocks but is sensitive to changes in global demand, so leaders are playing it safe with modest stimulus and close monitoring.

The government has set a slightly lower growth target for 2026, around 4.5% to 5%, but early signs suggest China's economy could still hit that goal this year.