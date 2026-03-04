China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd month in a row

China's non-manufacturing (think: services and construction) PMI barely budged, rising just a bit to 49.5 after the big Lunar New Year break. Both manufacturing and services are showing signs of stress—when these numbers stay under 50, it signals the economy isn't growing.

What are China's leaders saying?

With factories slowing and services under pressure, China's leaders say they'll focus on jobs and boosting demand.

Premier Li Qiang will reveal new growth targets on March 5, and officials have so far refrained from fresh stimulus, though the Politburo pledged more proactive and effective economic policies and analysts expect possible targeted measures when the government work report is presented.

The takeaway? China needs stronger domestic spending if it wants to keep its economy moving forward.