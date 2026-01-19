China's housing market: Still in a slump for 2026

By the end of 2025, new home prices in major cities dropped again—down 2.7% from last year—while real estate investment fell by a huge 17%. First-tier cities showed mixed outcomes, but overall sales were still down almost 9%. Basically, fewer people are buying or building homes.

What's next? More declines ahead

Experts predict more tough times: housing sales could fall another 6%, construction might drop nearly 9%, and investment is expected to shrink by 11% in 2026.

Goldman Sachs sees prices dropping further—possibly up to another 10% before things start to recover around 2027.

With buyer confidence low, confidence is low and the ripple effects on jobs and spending are likely to stick around for a while.