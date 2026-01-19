China's housing market: Still in a slump for 2026
China's real estate market has been struggling for four years, and it looks like the downturn isn't ending soon.
Even with government attempts to fix things, the property slump is set to drag on into 2026, weighing down the country's economy and making people think twice about buying homes.
Prices drop, investment tanks
By the end of 2025, new home prices in major cities dropped again—down 2.7% from last year—while real estate investment fell by a huge 17%.
First-tier cities showed mixed outcomes, but overall sales were still down almost 9%.
Basically, fewer people are buying or building homes.
What's next? More declines ahead
Experts predict more tough times: housing sales could fall another 6%, construction might drop nearly 9%, and investment is expected to shrink by 11% in 2026.
Goldman Sachs sees prices dropping further—possibly up to another 10% before things start to recover around 2027.
With buyer confidence low, confidence is low and the ripple effects on jobs and spending are likely to stick around for a while.